How to Present Info for Visual Learners – #SolutionsWatch (video)

A picture is worth a thousand words, and it is often the case that a well-crafted image can get the point across much more effectively than a lengthy diatribe. Joining us to demonstrate this concept is the author of “Government — The Biggest Scam in History,” which makes the case in a compelling, image-based way that government of every flavour has been a scam of inter-generational organized crime since the beginning.

