Tara Reade is a former aide to Joe Biden.

In 1993 Reade accused her former boss then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her.

Reade said in 1993 that then-Senator Joe Biden pushed her up against the wall and penetrated her with his fingers.

In a graphic interview with Megyn Kelly last year, Tara Reade began by explaining how she was given a duffel bag and told to “hurry” up and give it to then-Senator Biden.

She caught up with Biden in a corridor in the Russel building to give him his gym bag and that’s when he sexually assaulted her.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name. I handed him the bag, and it happened very quickly,” Reade said. “I remember — I remember being pushed up against the wall and thinking…the first thought I had was ‘where’s the bag,’ which is absurd thought.”

“He had his hands underneath my clothes and it happened all at once,” Reade continued as she became emotional. “So he had one hand underneath my shirt and the other hand I had a skirt on, and he like went down my skirt and then went up and I remember I was up almost on my tippy-toes.”

Reade told Megyn Kelly that Biden whispered something vulgar in her ear as he assaulted her.

The media totally ignored Tara Reade even though she had contemporaneous witnesses to back up her claims that Biden sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday night Tara Ready joined Greg Kelly to discuss the horrible sexual assault by Joe Biden.

Reade told the Newsmax host she was throw aside. “I believe the elite Democrat Party uses the “Me Too” as a shield – while actually uplifting predators.”

Tara Reade spoke about the reaction on the left to her accusations, “I was smeared, attacked, threatened, my life was threatened, my daughter and I were stalked. And, the way the tone was set was by The New York Times. I don’t know if you are aware but my attorney filed a demand with The New York Times for a correction of the record. And also something to address was they actually posted my Social Security Number in their headline.”

This was a shocking interview on the true nature of the Democrat Party.

