Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined Sean Hannity on Wednesday night on FOX News.

Secretary of State Pompeo is arguably the most accomplished Secretary of State in modern history. During his time as Secretary of State Pompeo and President Trump rid the world of ISIS, moved the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, cut off Iranian influence to Venezuela, brokered historic peace treaties between Israel, the UAE, Morocco, Sudan and Bahrain. The historic peace deal between Kosovo and Serbia. Under Trump there were no new US wars. Peace broke out across the Middle East. The flood of Obama refugees flooding into Europe was ended.

Last night during their discussion Pompeo teased a possible presidential run.

Asked by FOX News host Sean Hannity whether he would consider running for the White House if President Donald Trump chooses not to in 2024, Pompeo said, “I’m always up for a good fight.”

