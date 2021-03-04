https://www.dailywire.com/news/in-blowout-vote-alabama-senate-makes-hormone-therapy-surgery-for-trans-kids-a-felony-protect-kids

The Alabama state senate voted overwhelmingly this week to make giving children puberty-blockers, hormone therapy, or gender reassignment surgery a felony.

“Senators voted 23-4 to approve the measure, dubbed the Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act, sponsored by Republican Senator Shay Shelnutt,” CBS News reported. “The bill now heads to the state House of Representatives, which has already approved a companion bill.”

“Children aren’t mature enough to make these decisions on surgeries and drugs,” Shelnutt said. “The whole point is to protect kids.”

Democrats and pro-transgender activists were reportedly outraged by the passage of the bill. When faced with the criticism that Republicans were “infringing” on the ability of people to make their own decisions, Shelnutt noted that the state bans minors from other substances, like alcohol and tobacco.

In a vote on similar issues, the Mississippi House and Senate also recently voted in blowout fashion to “protect female sports” by banning biological males from being able to compete against women.

“In an 81-28 vote, the state House passed the Mississippi Fairness Act on Wednesday,” The Daily Wire reported. “The bill passed in the Senate by a similarly overwhelming vote, 34-9, and now moves to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.”

ABC News notes that more and more states are considering similar legislation, with “25 states considering such bills this year, compared to 18 last year.”

Protecting minors and women’s sports has been a growing issue in recent years, with national debate over transgender policies escalating since Democrat President Joe Biden has come into office.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) grilled Dr. Rachel Levine, who is transgender, over the issue during Levine’s confirmation hearing last week to be assistant Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary. The Daily Wire reported:

“Genital mutilation has been nearly universally condemned,” Paul began, citing the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund, the United Nations Population Fund. “According to the WHO, genital mutilation is recognized internationally as a violation of human rights. Genital mutilation is considered particularly egregious because, as the WHO notes, it is nearly always carried out on minors and is a violation of the rights of children.” Paul, who received his M.D. from Duke University School of Medicine in 1988, went on to note that most genital mutilation worldwide is not typically performed by force but rather for the sake of “social convention, social norm, the social pressure to conform; to do what others do and have been doing, as well the need to be accepted socially and the fear of being rejected by the community.” Paul warned that American culture is in the process of socially normalizing sex changes for minors, either through puberty-blocking hormones or surgery. “Dr. Levine, you have supported both allowing minors to be given hormone blockers to prevent them from going through puberty, as well as surgical destruction of a minor’s genitalia,” Paul grilled, noting the permanent effects of such measures. He cited a statistic from the American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) that “80 to 95 percent of pre-pubertal children with gender dysphoria will experience resolution by late adolescence if not exposed to medical intervention and social affirmation.” Levine, who is transgender, dodged Paul’s question whether minors are capable of making a decision as life-altering as changing one’s sex.

One of the most controversial Executive Orders that Democrat President Joe Biden signed in his first days in office mandated allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports. The order states in part:

Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love. Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports. Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted, or mistreated because of whom they go home to or because how they dress does not conform to sex-based stereotypes. People should be able to access healthcare and secure a roof over their heads without being subjected to sex discrimination. All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Former President Donald Trump slammed Biden and the Democrats over the issue during his speech in Florida last weekend at CPAC.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats are even pushing policies that would destroy women’s sports,” Trump said. “Lot of new records are being broken in women’s sports. Hate to say that, ladies, but got a lot of new records that [are] being shattered. You know, for years, the weightlifting, every ounce is like a big deal for many years. All of a sudden, somebody comes along and beats it by 100 pounds. Now, young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males. It’s not good for women. It’s not good for women’s sports, which worked so long and so hard to get to where they are.”

