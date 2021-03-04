https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/04/in-todays-episode-of-hell-in-a-hand-basket-megyn-kelly-sums-things-up-in-this-country-with-1-perfect-yet-infuriating-meme/

If there was ever a meme that summed up how absolutely stupid things have become in this country since Joe Biden and the Democrats took over this from Megyn Kelly is it.

This about sums things up. pic.twitter.com/juyJRlOO2r — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 4, 2021

Canceling Seuss, warning about the muppets, making Mr. Potato Head genderless … but the vagina song is AOK.

Did we mention everything is stupid?

But “Wet A** P**y” is a song of empowerment and inclusion… And Hop On Pop is about the patriarchy…🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S2euwPkhUT — The Excommunicated Who That Horton Heard (@RantsOutloud) March 4, 2021

DOWN WITH THE PATRIARCHY!

Even when it represents the importance a father plays in the family.

In today’s episode of “Hell in a hand basket…” — Tracy VT (@TlvtVan) March 4, 2021

WAP actually encourages good feminine hygiene👍 — Julian James (@jujuice1717) March 4, 2021

We had a good run. — Bert 🏇🏽🥃🏀 (@BourbonBoyHHI) March 4, 2021

We are off our rails ….. sad — Quint’s Shark Charter (@Sharker_Quint) March 4, 2021

Yep that’s the world we live in total hypocrisy! — Pam’s page (@pammred) March 4, 2021

Anyone else have the urge to tell a bunch of kids to get off their damn lawn?

Side note: We happened upon this meme on Facebook, and they were censoring it … true story:

