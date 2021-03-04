https://noqreport.com/2021/03/04/insane-or-drunk-nancy-pelosi-giddily-proclaims-open-biden-is-her-magic-word-in-awkward-video/

Share the truth

There is very little doubt that decades in Washington DC has taken their toll on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. She has been caught on numerous occasions on camera saying things that appear to indicate fading mental acuity. But sometimes, she just sounds outright goofy as she did in the video above.

We had to check to make sure it wasn’t doctored or a deep fake. That’s how awkward this was.

This cannot be real. pic.twitter.com/cXAemFLBIJ — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) March 5, 2021

“In order to open these doors, we do not say, “Open Sesame,” she proclaimed before turning even goofier. “We say “Open Biden.” That’s our magic word. “Open Biden!” I love it!”

Twitter reacted with many comments and a questions. Is she a drunk sorority girl flirting on camera with her beau Joe?

Holy hell, she’s channeling a drunk 18-yo sorority girl. https://t.co/oMpLMhsRmZ — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) March 5, 2021

Should we be concerned? Considering their responsibilities, yes we should.

These are the people making laws in this country. Be scared, because you should be scared! https://t.co/eSkhDjN9uQ — Daniel Stephen (@30307Daniel) March 5, 2021

While some are accusing her of being drunk, at least one person hopes that’s the case since the alternative would be terrifying.

I hope she’s under the influence here, because if this is her in full command of her faculties … yikes. https://t.co/RRWOtWLYv6 — Cruadin (@cruadin) March 5, 2021

Perhaps there’s a new classification specifically for her.

Insunk. — Six Gun (@Winchesterae) March 5, 2021

Or, as podcaster Wayne Dupree asked, “What the heck is going on with Nancy Pelosi in this video??”

Folks, this is NOT how a sober elderly professional woman behaves. What the heck is going on with Nancy Pelosi in this video?? 😬https://t.co/0N4K8w1G41 — Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@WayneDupreeShow) March 5, 2021

Whether drunk, drugged, insane, or a combination thereof, Nancy Pelosi is currently the Speaker of the House of Representatives, second in line to the Oval Office, and completely off her rocker.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share the truth

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

