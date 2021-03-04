https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/insurrection-democrats-now-trying-steal-iowa-republicans-house-seat/

Hey, they were able to lock the arena doors in Philly and count out a million votes for Joe Biden, what’s stopping them from stealing a US House of Representatives seat in Iowa?

In late November Republican Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks won her recount in Iowa’s Second Congressional district by 6 votes!

Miller-Meeks was the 14th pickup for the GOP House in the 2020 election.

It is the honor of a lifetime to be elected to serve the people of eastern and southern Iowa. Iowans are tenacious, optimistic and hard working, and I will take those same attributes to Washington, D.C. #ia02 pic.twitter.com/WKkAuap5Qf — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) November 28, 2020

Republicans won ALL 27 “toss-up” seats in 2020 in the US House elections thanks to President Trump’s historic landslide.

Not a single Republican lost reelection in 2020.

Nancy Pelosi was predicted to pick up 5-15 congressional seats this year according to FOX News and liberal pollsters.

Instead, Republicans flipped more than 14 seats thanks to President Trump’s historic landslide on Election night.

The pollsters were wrong again.

That’s why the impossible lies about Joe Biden’s win are a bit hard to swallow.

Now weeks after the election Democrats are hoping to toss Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks from office.

They used to call this an insurrection!

Democrats are trying to steal a seat that a Republican won. Is this an insurrection? https://t.co/BPg6KdiCXt — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 20, 2021

Politico reported:

The House is readying to wade into another election integrity fight — this time to decide the legitimacy of one of its own members. With a contested presidential race and impeachment crisis behind it, Congress is turning to a Democratic candidate’s claim that Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was improperly declared the winner of their match-up last fall. That candidate, Rita Hart, has formally contested her 6-vote loss — one of the closest federal elections in recent history — possibly placing lawmakers in the uncomfortable position of having to determine whether it seated the wrong woman in January. The House Administration Committee gathered virtually Friday afternoon to finalize the process by which it will adjudicate Hart’s claim, which was filed under the Federal Contested Elections Act. The committee has been largely silent since Hart first made her contest in December, but the hearing suggests that it is preparing to review the matter further. In question is the outcome of just one district — but Democrats hold only a five-seat majority in the House, making even a small change in numbers significant.

So will Twitter block Democrats who challenge this election?

