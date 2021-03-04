https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/541758-intelligence-community-investigating-links-between-lawmakers-capitol

The intelligence community is investigating any links between lawmakers and rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, a U.S. official told CNN.

The investigation so far has found that some alleged rioters had associations with lawmakers or direct contact with them before Jan. 6, but there has been no evidence that lawmakers were involved in the riot or personally helped any of the rioters, the official said.

Authorities have been investigating the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 for months and have been able to arrest hundreds of those involved in the riot that led to the deaths of five people.

Officials are still arresting those who stormed the Capitol but are going to start focusing on those who planned the attack, who funded them and what connection, if any, lawmakers had.

Rep. Steve CohenStephen (Steve) Ira CohenMissouri man indicted for allegedly threatening two congressmen Tim Ryan: Prosecutors reviewing video of Capitol tours given by lawmakers before riot House subcommittee debates reparations bill for Black Americans MORE (D-Tenn.) accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of giving a “large” tour of the Capitol to people a few days before the attack, but no concrete evidence has been released that her tour was linked to the riot.

Authorities are now looking at video footage of tours to see if there was any connection between tours and the rioters. If connections are found between rioters and lawmakers, authorities could obtain a warrant to see the communications, CNN reported.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseFBI director commits to providing Senate information after grilling from Democrat Biden nominee previews post-Trump trade agenda Tucker Carlson bashes CNN, claims it’s ‘more destructive’ than QAnon MORE (D-R.I.) told CNN that he asked the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate the connections as well since he believes it will have an easier time obtaining the information as congressmen can stall the FBI’s work with the Constitution’s Speech or Debate protection for lawmakers.

Republican lawmakers who supported former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse passes voting rights and elections reform bill DEA places agent seen outside Capitol during riot on leave Georgia Gov. Kemp says he’d ‘absolutely’ back Trump as 2024 nominee MORE’s election conspiracy theory claims have been chastised, with Democratic lawmakers believing they had some involvement with or helped incite the riot that occurred.

There has been no evidence so far that a lawmaker had any involvement in the riot and officials are not looking at any one lawmaker at the moment, the official told CNN.

