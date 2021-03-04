Interview 1621 – New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato

https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/QQ2IcBuYbv6FQc142MoJryoNwX4FLiZguwuv_fQ9n4gN9fSObrDYTqpSrmIaDqJsVeEv3AgLK2Klbo8sYgTYnH0PswLeqa3t57P8HnUnTrKkzGpoF47lZBBbIEZ7tl-vptzpc4WhOkYZluoXoLYrVg

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: L.A. School District Partners with Microsoft to Introduce COVID-19 “Daily Pass” App for Kids

https://reclaimthenet.org/la-unified-school-district-microsoft-covid-19-daily-pass/

LAUSD to Launch Daily Pass Health Check System. Here’s How It Works

https://archive.is/XQoM7

Introducing the Daily Pass

https://achieve.lausd.net/dailypass

China Makes COVID-19 Anal Swabs Mandatory for Foreigners

https://nypost.com/2021/03/03/china-makes-covid-19-anal-swabs-mandatory-for-foreigners/

China Gave US Diplomats Anal COVID Tests “In Error,” American Officials Say

https://archive.is/u6PKW

Story #2: Mexico to Ban Glyphosate, GM Corn Presidential Decree Comes Despite Intense Pressure from Industry, U.S. Authorities

https://www.globalresearch.ca/mexico-ban-glyphosate-gm-corn-presidential-decree-comes-despite-intense-pressure-industry-us-authorities/5738327

PDF: Mexico Publishes Decree to Ban Glyphosate and GE Corn

https://apps.fas.usda.gov/newgainapi/api/Report/DownloadReportByFileName?fileName=Mexico%20Publishes%20Decree%20to%20Ban%20Glyphosate%20and%20GE%20Corn_Mexico%20City_Mexico_01-06-2021

Revealed: Monsanto owner and US officials pressured Mexico to drop glyphosate ban

https://archive.is/jYShB

Ian Brown Steps Down As Headliner of Neighbourhood Weekender 2021

https://www.nme.com/news/music/ian-brown-steps-down-as-headliner-of-neighbourhood-weekender-2021-2893343

“My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry.Refunds are available! X”

https://twitter.com/ianbrown/status/1367173085980418055

From ‘Jolene’ To Vaccine: Dolly Parton Gets COVID-19 Shot She Helped Fund

https://archive.is/6kfTL

Story #3: Kings of Leon Will Be the First Band to Release an Album as an NFT

https://archive.is/mfudh

Field Guide to Music’s Potential Crypto Boom

https://archive.is/02Uvz

Non-Fungible Token

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-fungible_token

Patrick Wood on the Hard Road to World Order

https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1433-patrick-wood-on-the-hard-road-to-world-order/

Money as Debt III – Evolution Beyond Money

https://odysee.com/@PaulGrignon:e/Money-as-Debt-III—Evolution-Beyond-Money,-playlist-(essence,-1,-2,-3,-4,-digital-coin):9

Think you know how to “End The Fed”? Take the #FedChallenge

https://www.corbettreport.com/think-you-know-how-to-end-the-fed-take-the-fedchallenge/

