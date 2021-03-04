https://www.oann.com/israel-irans-environmental-terror-behind-mediterranean-oil-spill/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=israel-irans-environmental-terror-behind-mediterranean-oil-spill

March 4, 2021

Israeli officials are blaming Iran for a major oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea.

“We have located the crude oil tanker, which has polluted the Israeli shore line,” announced Gila Gamliel, Israeli Environmental Protection Minister. “It is owned by a Libyan company and was carrying a cargo from Iran to Syria.”

Israel highlighted the issue of illegal oil shipments from Iran to regimes around the world while noting this activity poses an environmental threat as well. Officials said the Iranian tanker was traveling without radio contact, which endangers other vessels on the high seas.

“This is environmental terror, we have succeeded in identifying who polluted our shores and we will bring them to justice,” stated Minister Gamliel. “We will sue for compensation in the name of all citizens of Israel for damage to the health, the nature, and the floral and the fauna.”

PM Netanyahu: “This was a major ecological disaster in which a thousand tons of petroleum and tar were piled up on our beaches. We must act quickly, before it sinks into the ground, especially in rocky areas and this would be damage that would be with us for many years. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 23, 2021

Officials also highlighted Iran’s nuclear program and its support for regional terror groups, adding to this latest environmental threat against the Jewish State.

