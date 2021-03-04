https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/04/jen-psaki-tries-to-clarify-joe-bidens-neanderthal-slam-on-gop-govs-lifting-covid-mandates/

Earlier this week after it was announced that Texas and Mississippi would be lifting Covid-19 mandates and restrictions, the country’s uniter-in-chief Joe Biden said this about those states’ governors:

NEW: President Biden calls Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake” and criticizes what he views as “Neanderthal thinking” after CDC warned against complacency in the face of emerging coronavirus variants on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mmdln3gNG6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

Today while speaking to reporters, Jen Psaki didn’t promise to circle back, but rather attempted to clarify Biden’s comment:

Jen Psaki makes clear that Biden wasn’t directly calling anyone a Neanderthal — he was saying they were acting like one. “The behavior of a Neanderthal,” she says. “Just to be very clear: ’The behavior of.’” — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 4, 2021

Psaki on Biden’s “Neanderthal” comment: “The behavior of a Neanderthal, just to be very clear, the behavior of. Look, I think the president [and] what everybody saw yesterday was a reflection of his frustration and exasperation, which I think many American people have …” pic.twitter.com/IrA6Ba8Kzb — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 4, 2021

Does that clear things up? Biden has in the past shown an affinity for using the word Neanderthal to describe certain political opponents.

“Does the president regret calling the Mississippi governor a Neanderthal?” Jen Psaki: “He said the behavior of a Neanderthal, just to be very clear.” My turn to be very clear: That’s the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0YbWAXOWZn — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) March 4, 2021

is this the unity or the healing part? — Nick (@NickAtNight128) March 4, 2021

We’re still waiting for that promise to kick in.

