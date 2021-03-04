https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/04/jen-psaki-tries-to-clarify-joe-bidens-neanderthal-slam-on-gop-govs-lifting-covid-mandates/

Earlier this week after it was announced that Texas and Mississippi would be lifting Covid-19 mandates and restrictions, the country’s uniter-in-chief Joe Biden said this about those states’ governors:

Today while speaking to reporters, Jen Psaki didn’t promise to circle back, but rather attempted to clarify Biden’s comment:

Does that clear things up? Biden has in the past shown an affinity for using the word Neanderthal to describe certain political opponents.

We’re still waiting for that promise to kick in.

