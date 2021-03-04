https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-rep-jim-jordan-says-end-lockdowns

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke to Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night to discuss the first month of the Biden administration and that harms it brings to American society.

“They’re going to radically change voting law, they’re going to radically police law,” Jordan said, noting two areas of lawmaking where Democrats in the House of Representatives have already passed legislation that will now make its way to the Senate.

Jordan blasted the coming gun laws, that will likely receive second amendment challenges if they are implemented, new immigration regulations that are seeing migrants flood the US southern border, and the unwarranted extra security measures in Washington, DC, on which so many in Congress have not received a briefing of any kind.

Fox News Contributor Kim Strassel also noted the absurdity of the military clampdown of Washington, DC, saying that the presence of National Guard troops show what the Democrats’ agenda is. “They’re going to try to keep what happened on January 6 alive as an argument that the only extremists that are out there in the country fall on one side of the political aisle… because this is their way of trying to undercut all conservative policies and the Republican party.” Strassel said we should not be playing games with threats, and that’s what she believes the Democrats are doing.

As regards the ongoing lockdowns, Jordan said “let’s go back to work, let’s go back to school, let’s go back to normal. Sometimes I think the only one who’s been more wrong about COVID than Governor Cuomo is Dr. Fauci.”

Jordan said that getting back to normal is “the best stimulus package,” and is Florida is any indication, he’s not wrong. Texas has recently followed suit and declared that the state will fully reopen to “100 percent,” according to Governor Greg Abbott, and Mississippi jumped aboard the reopening bandwagon as well.

He decried the conditions at the border, saying that the Biden administration has basically put out the welcome mat for migrants seeking to come north, while simultaneously demanding that Americans stay in their homes. Some states, like New York, are implementing “vaccine passports,” while at the border, nothing is needed to cross and be released into the general population, not even a COVID test.

“This double standard is driving Americans crazy,” he said. And he’s not wrong. “We’re not going to protect the southern border and protect the country but we’re gonna get a few things on the internet and we’re gonna shut down Congress? It makes no sense.”

“This has been going on for a year,” Ingraham said, noting that none of this is about the virus, but is “about systemically changing the country.”



