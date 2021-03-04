https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/joe-biden-joins-virtual-call-congratulate-nasa-mars-rover-landing-goes-downhill-veers-off-script-video/

What did we just watch?

78-year-old Joe Biden on Thursday joined NASA on a virtual call to congratulate the team on its Mars rover landing, but it went downhill after he veered off script.

Biden could hardly string a sentence together and his word salad made us question everything.

“You believe in science, you believe in hard work and you believe in what darned thing you couldn’t do…” said Biden.

Biden even tried glancing at his notes to get back on track but he still couldn’t make a cogent point.

What a disaster.

WATCH:

.@POTUS: “It’s so much bigger than landing Perseverance on Mars. It’s about the American spirit, and you brought it back.” https://t.co/P5fxJNz54H pic.twitter.com/ngJEwKeqIR — The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2021

