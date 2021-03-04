https://www.dailywire.com/news/kamala-harris-stepdaughter-teases-first-magazine-shoot-after-being-signed-post-inauguration

Ella Emhoff, the 21-year-old stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, teased photos from her first magazine shoot on Wednesday.

Posting to Instagram, Ella Emhoff added six photos from the shoot for Berlin-based art and fashion magazine Dust.

“DUST MAGAZINE ISSUE 18,” Emhoff, daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff, captioned the post. “Truly honored to work with an amazing team and be able to wear my thesis jacket.” The jacket, according to the New York Post, was designed by the model herself.

Emhoff was signed by IMG Models following her appearance at the Biden inauguration.

“I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline,” Emhoff told The New York Times, after she landed the agency. “As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body.”

On Jan. 28, the Times said the signing of Emhoff emphasizes the fashion world’s “focus on diversity and empathy after after four antagonistic years with the Trump administration.” The Times continued:

It also speaks to the fashion world’s growing embrace of the Biden administration, with its focus on diversity and empathy, after four antagonistic years with the Trump administration. In 2016, some designers publicly stated that they would not dress Melania Trump because of her association with her husband’s policies; now they are once again in Washington’s thrall.

“In her selfies, she doesn’t wear much makeup and doesn’t carefully blow-dry her naturally curly hair,” the Times gushed. “She shows off her armpit hair and cartoonish tattoos, which include eggs and bacon in the shape of a smiley face and a cow. … She wears Crocs and mismatched handmade clothes, though she also has what she terms a ‘uniform’ of black pants and a white tank top.”

The report added that Emhoff caught attention for “the way she possibly wiggled her eyebrows at Mike Pence on the Capitol steps” during the Biden inauguration.

In mid-February, USA Today similarly praised Emhoff for “taking the fashion world by storm”:

One day after making her runway debut for Proenza Schouler at New York Fashion Week, the 21-year-old added another accomplishment to her resume: She landed her first magazine cover. The fledgling model was featured on the cover of the European fashion magazine Dust’s spring 2021 issue. The art student and knitwear designer is donning one of her own designs, a pastel-colored knitted sweater with a teddy bear among other designs. … Designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough said the fashion world took quick notice when Emhoff appeared at the inauguration in January, dressed in a quirky Miu Miu coat with bejeweled shoulders along with a starchy white collar. Social media took notice, too.

