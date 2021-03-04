https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/04/katie-pavlich-couldnt-help-but-notice-what-covid-related-topic-took-priority-at-wh-presser/

President Biden might have already shattered the presidential record for consecutive days with no press conferences, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki has been doing her part to circle back by holding her own pressers.

At today’s press conference, Katie Pavlich helped shine the light on some priorities in the briefing room:

There are more questions in the White House briefing today about “concerns” over American citizens traveling to Texas or Mississippi than there are questions or “concerns” over Biden admin releasing hundreds of *COVID positive* illegal immigrants into all parts of the country — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 4, 2021

And the Biden White House no doubt appreciated the press corps helping to focus on their talking points rather than the concern about people entering the country:

Always about power and control than true public health — RVP (@bruinspatsRRR) March 4, 2021

It really is infuriating. https://t.co/ow2SoAr6jw — Barbara Allen (@Babs54520929) March 4, 2021

Can’t let the well-being of those pesky taxpaying citizens on the southern border get in the way of the left’s agenda. — Jim LeNoir (@LeNoir53) March 4, 2021

Several states never had a mask mandate. Why all the questions. — David Mesi (@davidmesi) March 4, 2021

HOW DOES THIS MAKE ANY SENSE??!! — Linda Kelly (@Elkay65Kelly) March 4, 2021

Well, the White House media is more about pushing the Left’s narrative than about making sense.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

