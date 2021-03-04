Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ripped President Biden on Thursday and compared him to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over a comment he made accusing Republican governors of using “Neanderthal thinking.”

“Simply giving freedoms causes Joe Biden, the great uniter, to call us Neanderthals, among other words, that his predecessor Hillary Clinton did, as well,” McEnany, now a Fox News analyst, said on Fox & Friends.

‘ART OF THE TEASE’: TRUMP PLAYS COY ON 2024 WHITE HOUSE RUN

McEnany was referring to a comment Clinton made while running for president in 2015 where she referred to Trump supporters as “deplorables.”

On Wednesday, Biden slammed the Republican governors of Mississippi and Texas for rolling back statewide face mask mandates.

“Masks make a difference,” Biden told reporters “The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime, ‘Everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it.'”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Earlier this week, McEnany said on Fox News that she believes former President Donald Trump could win back the White House in 2024 if that’s what he wants to do.

“I think he can do it again,” McEnany said. “It’s up to him whether to run in 2024. There are some incredible men and women in our party who are walking in the same kind of Trump ideology. Gov. Ron DeSantis, amazing, Kristi Noem, Vice President Pence.”