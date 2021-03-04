https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/03/04/jimmy-kimmel-canceling-dr-seuss-is-how-trump-gets-reelected/

The simple act of embracing cancel culture could propel President Donald Trump to re-election in 2024, ABC’s left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel warned Tuesday night.

His public caution came 24-hours after six popular Dr. Seuss books — including And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street and If I Ran the Zoo — “will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery,” the business that preserves and protects the author’s legacy said, as Breitbart News reported.

“This is how Trump gets reelected, by the way” Kimmel told his audience. “Cancel Dr. Seuss, cancel Abe Lincoln, melt down Mr. Potato Head’s private parts and throw them at the Muppets. That is his path to victory the next time around.”

Kimmel himself is no stranger to cancel culture.

As Breitbart News reported, last year the left-wing presenter took a hiatus from his show after facing criticism for once wearing blackface and using the N-word.

The comedian said he was sorry at the time for the “words I spoke” but didn’t specifically admit to using the n-word, despite the existence of audio evidence.

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher has similarly warned liberals cancel culture is “real” and “coming to a neighborhood near you.”

“Liberals need a Stand Your Ground law … for cancel culture.” Maher said, “so that when the woke mob comes after you for some ridiculous offense, you’ll stand your ground, stop apologizing. Because I can’t keep up with who’s on the s—list.”

