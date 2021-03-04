https://www.kusi.com/let-them-play-ca-reaches-settlement-to-resume-all-youth-sports-statewide/

March 4, 2021 Posted: March 4, 2021 Updated: 10:02 AM

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A lawsuit filed in San Diego Superior Court alleged San Diego County youth and high school athletes have been barred from participating in athletic activities while the State allowed college and professional athletes to compete in the same sports without adequate basis to support the COVID-19 restrictions by the State of California and Gov. Newsom.

The complaint filed Jan. 28 on behalf of Nicholas Gardinera, a senior at Scripps Ranch High School, and Cameron Woolsey, a senior at Mission Hills High School, won a temporary restraining order against Newsom and the State on Feb. 19 that led to similar lawsuits in counties across California that challenged the restrictions on indoor and outdoor sports.

Now, Coach Marlon Gardiner joins KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share news of a major settlement that has a positive impact on all indoor and outdoor youth sports across California.

Let Them Play CA says the deal lets kids play now under safe guidelines and protocols.

Gardinera is holding a press conference at 10:00 AM to detail the announcement (above).

Gardinera shared his excitement about the news speaking with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney, Thursday on Good Morning San Diego:

