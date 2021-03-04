https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/liberals-think-dr-seuss-books-bad-kids-abortion-ok/

(LIFE NEWS) – Dr. Seuss, who recognized the value of every life when he wrote, “A person’s a person, no matter how small!”, is the latest victim of cancel culture.

The beloved children’s author is a new target of radical leftists’ crusade against racism after his legacy business announced Tuesday that several of his books will no longer be printed. Seuss, or Theodor Seuss Geisel, died in 1991.

Meanwhile, some of the same people who are “cancelling” Seuss and his children’s books are ignoring – or even championing – gross human rights atrocities like abortion.

