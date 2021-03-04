https://www.oann.com/los-angeles-sheriffs-dept-issues-warrant-for-black-box-of-tiger-woods-car/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=los-angeles-sheriffs-dept-issues-warrant-for-black-box-of-tiger-woods-car

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods, in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles. Detectives are looking at data from the so-called “black box” of Tiger Woods’ SUV to get a clearer picture of what occurred. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

UPDATED 8:28 AM PT – Thursday, March 4, 2021

Authorities in California are reportedly looking into the “black box” that was inside Tiger Woods’ SUV the day of his car accident. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told investigators Wednesday, his department had executed a search warrant to obtain and inspect the data recorder inside Wood’s vehicle.

The professional golfer has said he does not remember the accident and investigators are hoping information retrieved from the device will help determine what exactly happened at the time of the crash.

“The investigators in the accident, or in the collision, they they did a search warrant to seize, in essence, the ‘black box’ of the vehicle and that’s all it is,” stated Sheriff Villanueva. “And they’re going to go through it and see if they can find out what was the performance of vehicle, what was happening at the time of impact.”

While Woods is still recovering from extensive surgery on his legs, his family and medical team have reported he is in good spirits.

