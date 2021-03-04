https://www.oann.com/los-angeles-sheriffs-dept-issues-warrant-for-black-box-of-tiger-woods-car/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=los-angeles-sheriffs-dept-issues-warrant-for-black-box-of-tiger-woods-car

UPDATED 8:28 AM PT – Thursday, March 4, 2021

Authorities in California are reportedly looking into the “black box” that was inside Tiger Woods’ SUV the day of his car accident. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told investigators Wednesday, his department had executed a search warrant to obtain and inspect the data recorder inside Wood’s vehicle.

The professional golfer has said he does not remember the accident and investigators are hoping information retrieved from the device will help determine what exactly happened at the time of the crash.

“The investigators in the accident, or in the collision, they they did a search warrant to seize, in essence, the ‘black box’ of the vehicle and that’s all it is,” stated Sheriff Villanueva. “And they’re going to go through it and see if they can find out what was the performance of vehicle, what was happening at the time of impact.”

Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday in a single-car crash near Los Angeles, according to LA County Sheriffs. Emergency personnel extricated Woods from the vehicle using the “jaws of life.” He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, and his condition is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/u3EQcUnldq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2021

While Woods is still recovering from extensive surgery on his legs, his family and medical team have reported he is in good spirits.

