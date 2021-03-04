https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/04/luke-russert-goes-full-karen-over-bumblebee-and-optimus-prime-statues-next-to-his-georgetown-home/

So, this story caught our eye today and it first we just thought it was pretty funny that some guy in Georgetown is in a legal batter over his statues of Bumblebee and Optimus Prime next to his front door. . .

Court fight looms for a Georgetown man (hero, really) who has erected Bumblebee and Optimus Prime statutes in front of his home. “Nuisance,” “eyesore” “selfish,” complain local NIMBYs. Visitors taking pictures pose a COVID risk, said one busybody. https://t.co/WjQSfeLk1c pic.twitter.com/eyzpU5tFc9 — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) March 4, 2021

. . .but then it got a little more interesting when we discovered that former MSNBC journo Luke Russert when FULL KAREN at a local meeting on the matter:

In case you were wondering what Luke Russert is up to now, one answer is ‘local activism protesting large statues of Transformers in his neighborhood’https://t.co/LT7sIU3t14 pic.twitter.com/DmGhK07tIF — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 3, 2021

“What’s to stop someone from putting up a statue of Joseph Stalin,” Russert asked as he tramples on someone else’s freedom of expression:

A Karen and a Decepticon, apparently.

