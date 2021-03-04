https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/majority-brits-say-will-miss-many-aspects-lockdown/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A new opinion poll in the UK finds that over half of Brits say they will miss either “some” or “many” aspects of lockdown despite the country now having been under some form of restrictions for nearly a year. Yes, really.

The YouGov survey asked participants, “Do you think you will or will not miss any aspects of lockdown when it is over?”

9 per cent of respondents said they would miss “many” aspects of lockdown while 46 per cent said they would miss “some” aspects of lockdown – a combined total of 55 per cent.

