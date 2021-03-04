https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-calls-cops-george-floyd-situation

Police in the Seattle metro area arrested a young black man on two counts of false reporting after he allegedly called the cops on himself while pretending to be someone else on multiple occasions.

According to talk radio host Jason Rantz, Arlington police believe that the suspect, Tamon Leverette, was attempting to “goad” law enforcement into racially profiling him. Leverette’s Community Corrections supervising officer reportedly told police that Leverette had mentioned to him that “he could see himself in a similar situation as ‘George Floyd.'”

What happened?



On Feb. 22, Leverette called police to report a black teenage male in a tan hoodie, who was supposedly brandishing a handgun with a red bandana tied around it — which is often a symbol of gang membership in the “Bloods.”

“Well, I’m at the bus stop, and there’s a colored young man and I can see a pistol right there,” Leverette said during the call. “I saw him fidgeting with a pistol at the bus stop, so it’s kind of scared me.”

During the call, Leverette claimed to be “Stacy Williams,” and the incident report noted at the time “it sounded like a male speaking in a higher pitch to simulate that of a female’s voice.”

When police arrived on the scene, they located Leverette and briefly searched him, but didn’t find any weapons.

“Tamon pulled up his left pant leg, showing me a Department of Corrections (DOC) GPS tracking ankle band,” the officer wrote in the incident report. “He informed me that he was not doing anything wrong, just waiting for the bus to come so he could go to his DOC check in with his assigned DOC Officer.”

No charges were filed and the two parties went their separate ways.

Then the very next day, Leverette told his supervising officer that he had been the victim of racial profiling. The officer wrote in an incident report that Leverette told him “he was stopped and frisked by ‘Everett Police’ for no reason the previous day because of ‘being black.'”

But when the officer reached out “Stacy Williams” to follow up, Leverette’s scam unraveled.

“I noted that the voice mail was set up by a mail with a voice that seemed very similar to that of Tamon,” the officer reported. “I asked Dispatch if this phone number had been previously used for any calls to 911 Dispatch. The Dispatcher notified me shortly after that the phone number had called 911 on five separate occasions in December of 2020 for ‘Civil’ calls at an address of 520 Commercial Ave, Darrington, WA. Dispatch advised me that the only name used to call into 911 on those incidents was ‘Tamon L.'”

After police confirmed that the phone number belonged to Leverette, they arrested him for false reporting.

What else?

During the investigation, police discovered that Leverette had allegedly attempted to goad police into a similar situation on at least one other occasion.

Last December, Leverette reportedly called police, pretending to be “Eric Johnson,” to report a black teenager wearing “black and red” and brandishing a gun in the presence of his children.

