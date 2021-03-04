https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-markle-accuses-royal-family-of-perpetuating-lies-mocks-them-as-the-firm

In an excerpt from the hotly-awaited interview she and her husband, Great Britain’s Prince Harry, conducted with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle accused England’s royal family of lying by “perpetuating falsehoods” and derisively referred to the royal family as “The Firm.”

In the excerpt from the interview, which is scheduled to be aired in the U.S. on Sunday night and England on Monday night, dramatic music underscores Winfrey asking: “How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Markle replies, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. … And, if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”

“It is not known what ‘falsehoods’ Meghan is talking about because the interview was recorded before she was accused of ‘driving out’ two PAs and shattering the confidence of another member of Kensington Palace staff — with one former aide branding Prince Harry and his wife ‘outrageous bullies’ in The Times yesterday,” The Daily Mail noted.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth, who will turn 95 in April, has launched what The Daily Mail calls an “unprecedented inquiry into allegations that the couple bullied their staff and devastating claims that the Duchess of Sussex inflicted ’emotional cruelty’ on aides who accuse her of playing the victim.” On Wednesday night, the Palace stated that its Human Resources department will “look into” the allegations, adding that the Palace “does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.” A Palace spokesperson stated:

We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.

After Harry and his wife, also referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said that the reports of Markle’s bullying amounted to a “smear campaign” against her, reports surfaced that royal aides were “incandescent” at the charge. One told the Mirror, “It is totally disingenuous, frankly ludicrous and wholly untrue to suggest anyone at the Palace has been peddling disinformation and has been briefing on these matters. There are far, far more important things going on right now than the circus surrounding a media appearance.”

Some members of the staff who formerly worked for the Sussexes have taken to calling themselves the “Sussex Survivors’ Club.”

Speaking on “Good Morning Britain,” royal biographer Hugo Vickers stated, “The Queen was extremely generous to them and when Harry dropped a bombshell and said they wanted to go off in January last year. The Queen left the door wide open for them and said ‘Let’s have a year to think about it, see how it all goes.’ Even Harry in his interview with James Corden the other day referred to chats via Zoom with Prince Philip. They’ve not been cut off, that’s ridiculous. I mean they may think these things but I’m afraid it seems to be very much of their own making.”

He added:

The Royal Family has been doing their best during the pandemic to keep our morale going. We’ve had some very good broadcasts from the Queen, we’ve had William and Kate zooming in all over the place, the Royal Family getting out and about and to be honest that’s what they do and these things will just pass by. The Queen actually gave Harry and Meghan the entire Commonwealth to work with and the job of the Royal Family is to support the Queen in their role and then when the Queen doesn’t need them, they can pursue their own endeavors – lots of them do wonderful work — so I personally feel the Royal Family is not in crisis because they are doing a good job, they are serving us whereas I cannot help but agree with Angela that Harry and Meghan are serving themselves. They’re sitting in a garden in California in the sunshine when we’ve all been through a cold lockdown winter — look at the contrast.

