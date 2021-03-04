https://www.theblaze.com/news/michael-moore-withhold-vaccine-texas

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore took the state of Texas to the woodshed after its announcement earlier this week that it

will be dropping its COVID-19 mask mandate and allowing businesses to fully open.

What did Moore do?

“Texas — we hear you,” Moore tweeted Wednesday. “You didn’t want to be part of our electrical grid. And now you’ve removed your mask mandate & are allowing large crowds to gather. We hear you! COVID is a hoax! So u don’t need our precious vaccine. We’ll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks.”

But he was far from done. In a

follow-up tweet Moore revised his initial statement, acknowledging that “yes, we must and will find a way to vaccinate the poor and people of color in Texas.”

“To Texans who say, hey, it’s not me — it’s the Governor! Well, then, impeach and remove him,” he added. “We’re tired of this. Don’t mess with Texas? Happy to oblige.”

Moore finished with two more Twitter posts on the topic:

Moore’s proposal came a day after

fellow left-winger Keith Olbermann offered virtually the same suggestion for Texas — though Olbermann didn’t include qualifiers related to skin color or economic status.

Pushback

And just as commenters blasted Olbermann, they ripped Moore for his take, too: “Gee, thanks!” one Twitter user

replied. “I’m one of the (admittedly few) Texans who has barely left my house for a year. I wear masks. I distance. I wash & sanitize. I’m TERRIFIED right now & likely won’t be allowed to get a vaccine before MAY! Thanks for saying my life doesn’t matter to you.”

Some were particularly annoyed that Moore said the poor and people of color should be vaccinated while leaving out other demographics:

“So you don’t want to vaccinate middle-class non-minorities even if they have been following the protocols and trying to keep people they interact with safe?” another commenter asked. “Maybe it’s time for a Twitter vacation? I’m normally a fan of yours, but this is one bad take after another.”

“How about white people? Can they have access to the vaccine?” another user wondered.

“You can’t protect the poor and POC of Texas — and I say this as both — without protecting everyone else too,” another commenter declared.

“Lol so now you want to do eugenics based on how people voted? Just admit you f***ed up,” another user said. “Also everyone needs to be vaccinated for it to matter.”

“Yuck he clumsily throws in something about poor & POC to make it look like he’s not inhumane,” another commenter observed. “Fed gov should fulfill its responsibility to protect lives & health of ALL, regardless of skin color, income — or even political party. And any decent human being would want them to.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

