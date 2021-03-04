https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/04/migrants-marching-on-us-mexico-border-make-bold-fashion-statement-and-people-have-questions-photos-video/

Migrants traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border aren’t just making a political statement; they’re making a fashion statement, too:

Migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on Tuesday were photographed wearing T-shirts in support of President Biden at the San Ysidro crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state.

One apparent migrant held up a poster that read, “Biden, please let us in!”

Take a look:

So there you go.

The images themselves are striking on their face. But they also raise some questions.

Like these, for example:

That’s not an unreasonable question to ask. Inquiring minds want to know.

