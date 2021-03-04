http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Zr98I5CKp3M/

Appearing Wednesday on the Fox News Channel’s Hannity, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signaled openness to running for the White House in 2024 if former President Donald Trump does not.

A transcript is as follows:

SEAN HANNITY: If, let’s say, there’s a scenario Donald Trump makes a decision that won’t run in 2024, would you consider getting in that race? MIKE POMPEO: I’m always up for a good fight. I care deeply about America. You and I have been a part of the conservative movement for an awfully longtime now, I am to keep at it. HANNITY: Alright, I’ll take that as a strong maybe.

