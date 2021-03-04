https://www.dailywire.com/news/mississippi-passes-bill-to-ban-biological-males-from-competing-against-women

The Mississippi House and Senate have voted overwhelmingly to ban biological males from being able to compete against women.

In an 81-28 vote, the state House passed the Mississippi Fairness Act on Wednesday. The bill passed in the Senate by a similarly overwhelming vote, 34-9, and now moves to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.

“If we do not move to protect female sports from biological males who have an unfair physiological advantage, we will eventually no longer have female sports,” Republican state Sen. Angela Hill told ABC News after the bill passed.

ABC notes that more and more states are considering similar legislation, with “25 states considering such bills this year, compared to 18 last year.”

The Fairness Act reads in part (formatting adjusted):

Interscholastic or intramural athletic teams or sports that are sponsored by a public primary or secondary school or any school that is a member of the Mississippi High School Activities Association or public institution of higher education or any higher education institution that is a member of the NCAA, NAIA or NJCCA shall be expressly designated as one of the following based on biological sex: (a) “Males,” “men” or “boys”; (b) “Females,” “women” or “girls”; or (c) “Coed” or “mixed.” Athletic teams or sports designated for “females,” “women” or “girls” shall not be open to students of the male sex. If disputed, a student may establish his or her sex by presenting a signed physician’s statement which shall indicate the student’s sex based solely upon: (a) The student’s internal and external reproductive anatomy; (b) The student’s normal endogenously produced levels of testosterone; and (c) An analysis of the student’s genetic makeup.

One of the most controversial Executive Orders that Democrat President Joe Biden signed in his first days in office mandated allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports. The order states in part:

Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love. Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports. Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted, or mistreated because of whom they go home to or because how they dress does not conform to sex-based stereotypes. People should be able to access healthcare and secure a roof over their heads without being subjected to sex discrimination. All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation.

The order “unilaterally eviscerate[d] women’s sports,” author and women’s rights activist Abigail Shrier wrote on Twitter. “Any educational institution that receives federal funding must admit biologically-male athletes to women’s teams, women’s scholarships, etc. A new glass ceiling was just placed over girls.”

Former President Donald Trump slammed Biden and the Democrats during his CPAC speech for not protecting women’s sports.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats are even pushing policies that would destroy women’s sports,” Trump said. “Now, young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males,” Trump added. “It’s not good for women. It’s not good for women’s sports, which worked so long and so hard to get to where they are. The records that stood for years, even decades, are now being smashed with ease, smashed. If this is not changed, women’s sports, as we know it, will die, they’ll end, it’ll end.”

