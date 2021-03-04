http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WmyL278JS_0/

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “ReidOut,” host Joy Reid stated that it’s “anti-immigrant xenophobia” and “absurdly racist” for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to claim that the Biden administration’s immigration policies are helping spread coronavirus.

Reid said, “After following [Florida Gov.] DeSantis (R) down the COVID denial path and recklessly opening up his state without any restrictions this week, he’s deflecting criticism by dishing out anti-immigrant xenophobia.”

After playing a clip of Abbott stating that the Biden administration was spreading the coronavirus by not having stricter restrictions on illegal immigration, Reid said that the claim is an “absurdly racist” one.

