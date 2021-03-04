https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/541671-neanderthal-museum-weighs-in-on-biden-mask-comments

The Neanderthal Museum in Germany weighed in on Wednesday regarding President BidenJoe BidenThe West needs a more collaborative approach to Taiwan Abbott’s medical advisers were not all consulted before he lifted Texas mask mandate House approves George Floyd Justice in Policing Act MORE’s comments calling the Texas and Mississippi governors’ decisions to end statewide mask mandates “Neanderthal thinking.”

The museum, based in Mettmann, took to Twitter to “approve” of the president’s criticism of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) for removing the mask requirements and loosening coronavirus restrictions.

“Dear @JoeBiden we approve of Your criticism concerning the decision to end state-wide mask mandates,” the museum tweeted.

“Still we strongly recommend You to visit our museum, once it is possible,” the post continued. “#neanderthals were smarter than You think!”

Dear @JoeBiden

we approve of Your criticism concerning the decision to end state-wide mask mandates. Still we strongly recommend You to visit our museum, once it is possible.#neanderthals were smarter than You think!#coronavirus #museum #sciencehttps://t.co/qOs6CIXLVy — Neanderthal Museum (@Neandertal1) March 4, 2021

Biden blasted the governors for their move, calling it “a big mistake” while talking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

“I hope everybody’s realized by now these masks make a difference,” the president said. “We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms.”

“The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it,” he added, saying there will be enough vaccines for all adults by May. “It still matters.”

President Biden on Texas and Mississippi lifting their statewide mask mandates: “I think it’s a big mistake…It’s critical, critical, critical that they follow the science…” pic.twitter.com/ETcTJw04ij — CSPAN (@cspan) March 3, 2021

Abbott defended ending the mask mandate in a Fox News interview Thursday, saying its elimination “isn’t going to make that big of a change in the state of Texas” because people “will continue to wear a mask even though there’s not a state mandate.”

Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFauci donates personal COVID-19 virus model to Smithsonian Fauci warns of risks from single-dose strategy for Pfizer, Moderna vaccines MAGALand in Orlando MORE, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, called the restriction reversals in Texas and Mississippi “inexplicable.”

“What we don’t need right now is another surge, so just pulling back on all of the public health guidelines that we know work, and if you take a look at the curve we know it works, it just is inexplicable why you would want to pull back now,” Fauci said.

