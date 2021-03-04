https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/new-york-governor-cuomos-top-female-aide-melissa-derosa-finally-responds-cuomos-sexual-abuse-allegations/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s top aide Melissa DeRosa finally came out and praised the governor’s actions with women’s issues.

On Monday, March 1, 2021, New York Governor Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, came out of hiding and sent an email to the administration staff about the challenges over the past year. However, DeRosa omitted any mention of the Governor’s challenges with sexual accusations and the nursing home COVID crisis.

According to the New York Post:

Gov. Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, urged administration underlings to just keep doing their jobs during this “beyond challenging” time — in a ‘nothing-to-see-here-folks’ message that failed to mention either the mounting sexual misconduct allegations or ongoing nursing home scandal roiling the administration. TRENDING: Judge Orders Election Do-Over after 78% of Mail-in Ballots Proved Fraudulent — Notary Arrested DeRosa — whose stunning admission that the Cuomo administration hid the true toll of COVID-19 nursing home fatalities from the public and officials was exposed by The Post — thanked her underlings Sunday in a staff-wide email. “This past year has been beyond challenging,” she wrote, with the country coming on the one-year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. “There are no words for the extreme and daunting crisis that our world faced. But together, we navigated a once-in-a-century pandemic to the absolute best of our ability with one purpose held tight: to deliver for the people of New York.”

Then finally yesterday DeRosa spoke about Cuomo’s record with women’s issues:

Melissa DeRosa, the highest-ranking woman on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive staff, said Wednesday she is “incredibly proud” of the administration’s record on women’s issues, weighing in as the governor spoke in public for the first time on sexual harassment allegations against him. DeRosa stood by her longtime boss as the governor again addressed inappropriate remarks he made in the workplace, as well as accusations of inappropriate touching at the wedding of an aide. “I am incredibly proud of the work that this administration has done to further women’s rights,” said DeRosa, joining Cuomo at an Albany press briefing, his first since the scandal exploded. DeRosa specifically cited workplace protections the administration championed.

We reported in June 2020 that Cuomo’s number one donor was from the elderly home community where Ms. DeRosa’s father and brother are lobbyists:

DeRosa’s mother in law is also the head of the DOJ’s Southern District of New York:

DeRosa didn’t publicly discuss any specifics of any accusers of the Governor. She didn’t discuss her family’s relationship with Cuomo’s largest donor. DeRosa instead kept the overall focus on the Administration’s efforts with women’s issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

