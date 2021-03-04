https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/03/04/nikki-haley-and-marco-rubio-slap-fight-and-im-not-sure-why-n337621
About The Author
Related Posts
America Needs a Balanced Budget Amendment ASAP
January 6, 2021
Retired NFL Player Calls for 'Separate Transgender Category' in Sports in Response to Biden's 'Body Blow to the Rights of Women and Girls'
January 31, 2021
Melissa Carone to Run for MI State Office After Testimony For Rudy Guiliani's House Election Panel
January 26, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy