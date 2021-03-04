https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/not-making-headlines-antifa-members-caught-gun-jan-6th-protests-arrested-released-someone-notify-crooked-chris-wray/

Earlier this week FBI Chief Chris Wray lied to the US Senate and claimed there was no evidence Antifa members played a role during the January 6th US Capitol protests.

Chris Wray also said there was no evidence of Antifa members dressed as Trump supporters at the January 6th protests.

This was another lie.

TRENDING: Judge Orders Election Do-Over after 78% of Mail-in Ballots Proved Fraudulent — Notary Arrested

The disparity between how federal prosecutors apply the law to Trump supporters and those associated with Antifa is anything but equal.

Below are two such cases that occurred in the same D.C. locale, on the same day and arrested for the same offense.

It appears government prosecutors have a propensity to drop the charges of those associated with leftist groups like Antifa and overcharge those on the right who support President Trump.

Here is an example:

One Antifa member was caught with a gun and arrested on January 6th on weapons charges. But Leslie Grimes was later released despite lying to officers about the gun in their vehicle.

Via NBC News:

Leslie Grimes and two fellow antifa members drove to Washington from Michigan to counter-demonstrate during the Trump rally. According to one of Grimes’ friends, the group walked around for a while but returned to the car after Grimes was roughed by some Trump supporters. As the trio were getting into the car, they were surrounded by officers who said someone had reported that they were seen “putting weapons in the trunk,” according to a video of the encounter posted on Facebook. One of the three denied that there were any weapons in the car, but officers found a handgun in the trunk. Grimes was taken into custody on a charge of possessing an unlicensed gun after she told the officers the firearm belonged to her. She spent the night in jail, but authorities declined to move forward with charges, according to her attorney. The friend said he does not understand how police knew there was a gun in the car. “It was in the trunk the whole time,” the friend said. “How would they know? It doesn’t make any sense.

Similarly, two Trump supporters were caught with a gun in their car. But they were not released. The two were arrested after telling officers they had a gun in their car.

Via NBC News:

Charles Snell, 40, and Timothy Wolfe, 32, drove up together from Chesapeake, Virginia, to take part in the Trump rally, arriving about 11 a.m. They had been on the road for about three hours and were excited to take pictures at the event and to be “a part of history,” Snell said in an interview. But they never made it to the rally. Snell turned into what he thought was a public parking garage on 12th Street, just a couple of blocks from the National Mall. A security guard stopped the car and asked whether they had any weapons inside, Snell said. Snell, a private security guard himself, had a handgun in his backpack in the back seat. Wolfe told the guard that he had a gun on the floorboard, a Glock 9 mm with 12 rounds in the magazine. The two men were placed under arrest on charges of carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device. “It was my fault,” Snell said. “I didn’t research it before I came, or I wouldn’t have brought fingernail clippers on my key ring. Heck no.” “I’m doing security,” he added. “If I get some kind of conviction, I might end up losing my license.” Snell said they brought their guns only for security during travel to and from Washington.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

