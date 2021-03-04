This is hilarious. Tone deaf liberals at Oberlin promoted a music program for Black History Month and the flier displayed nothing but white people. Now they have apologized.

News 5 in Cleveland reports:

Oberlin Conservatory of Music issues apology following backlash over Black History Month flier

The Oberlin Conservatory of Music is responding to backlash after promoting a Black History Month program with a flier that featured only photos of five white performers.

The flier was posted Sunday on social media to promote the last event of its month-long Black History Month Celebration.

The now-deleted posted received more than 2,000 comments and 2,000 shares, with one social media user saying “This is stupid. You should be ashamed of yourselves.”

In a statement, the Oberlin Conservatory of Music acknowledged the post was “problematic.”

“While the program showcased Black composers, the flier featured only photos of the five white performers. We acknowledge wholeheartedly that this was problematic, and we accept and agree with the many critiques we have received in response,” the school wrote in response on Facebook.

The school acknowledged the mistake, saying “we are deeply sorry.”