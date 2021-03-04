https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/obesity-fuelling-vastly-higher-covid-death-toll/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Health experts have warned that there is a direct correlation between obesity and higher COVID-19 death tolls across the globe, findings that will not jive well with the woke trend to promote being overweight as “body positivity.”

The London Telegraph reports that a study of 100 countries by the World Obesity Federation found that 2.2 million of 2.5 million deaths occurred in countries with high levels of obesity.

The study noted that death rates were discovered to be 10 times higher in nations where more than 50% the population was overweight. According to the study, in countries without obesity problems, the death rate from the virus was no higher than 10 per 100,000 population.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

