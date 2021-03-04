https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/04/oof-nyt-blue-check-who-wants-states-defying-cdc-covid-guidelines-punished-learns-the-hard-way-why-you-do-not-mess-with-texas/

Who ARE these people?!

Seriously?

When did so many Americans turn into annoying and obnoxious scolds?

You know what, don’t answer that.

Take for example this nard from the New York Times, Andrew Ross Sorkin:

Does he mean Texas and Mississippi?

Because we’re pretty sure he means Texas and Mississippi.

We’re sure Texas is super SKEERED … and Mississippi is probably terrified as well.

Oh wait.

They only want to punish red states.

Duh.

Because orange man bad … wait, that doesn’t work now.

Huh.

Dammit.

Ding ding ding.

CDC proved that when they allowed the teacher’s unions to all but decide the guidelines to opening our schools.

The magical money trees.

It’s horse crap is what it is.

Very close.

Eeep.

The very worst kind.

The media kind.

***

‘Neanderthal thinking? LOL!’ Twitter ‘celebrates’ 1-year-anniversary of Eric Swalwell’s CRINGIEST tweet ever (and it’s still there!)

