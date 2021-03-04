https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/03/04/pelosi-again-trots-out-religion-card-for-political-purposes-lets-just-say-joe-biden-is-literally-gods-gift-to-america-n337319
About The Author
Related Posts
Opinion: The Enemy Is Us
February 1, 2021
Mitch McConnell Slaps Trump Around in Parting Shot
January 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy