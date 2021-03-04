https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/poll-nearly-1-3-say-biden-will-quit-presidency/

There was much discussion during the 2020 presidential election campaign about Joe Biden’s apparent cognitive decline.

The concern has continued during his White House residency. This week, after stumbling over the names of Congress members, he interrupted himself with “What am I doing here? I’m gonna lose track here.”

Now a new poll finds 30% of likely voters believe he will quit the White House and not run for reelection.

Rasmussen Reports also found only 39% believe the Democratic president is setting the agenda in Washington.

Rasmussen said 23% say the national media is calling the shots. Only 15% think Congress is in charge and just 9% believe the Republican opposition is setting the agenda.

The survey heard from 1,000 likely voters from Feb. 28-March 1. It has a margin of error of 3%.

Paul Bedard, in his Washington Examiner column, found “some good news” for Biden, with 37% believing he will be reelected.

“It’s a small number, but the top pick of three answers,” he explained. “Better news, just 23% believe a Republican will defeat the incumbent president. Even 37% of Republicans agreed with that.

“But there is bad news. Thirty percent agreed that he will resign and not run for reelection, the latest indication that voters still feel he is not physically up for the job.”

He pointed out voters believe it is more likely that Biden will resign than be defeated in 2024.

“The White House hasn’t helped Biden counter that view, keeping him from making extended remarks and yesterday cutting off a video feed with Democrats just after he said, ‘I’m happy to take questions, if that’s what I’m supposed to do, Nanc,’ to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,'” Bedard wrote.

BIDEN: “I’m happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do,” followed by White House feed cut. pic.twitter.com/F2Nahqrzeo — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 4, 2021

Rasmussen said: “When Donald Trump was president, there wasn’t much doubt who was running the show in Washington. Now that Joe Biden is in the White House, however, attitudes have changed.”

Rasmussen tied the poll results to another recent poll that showed 54% believe Biden is a “puppet of the radical left.”

