Former Secretary of State warns of Biden’s lack of visibility

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned the lack of Joe Biden‘s publically visibility could have consequences.

During Wednesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity asked Pompeo about Democrats’ unwillingness to put Biden in front of cameras to field questions while shielding him with staff.

“Sean, world leaders, and my counterparts all across the world are watching very closely,” Pompeo said.

“Senior leadership all across the world, they’d watch every statement that is made. They watch every move.”

“They see what their patterns are like, the kinds of behaviors they exhibit — exhibit when times are tough and when the pressure is really on,” Pompeo added.

“And so, you remember, President Trump would be out there.”

“He talked to the media all the time, probably more than any modern president,” Pompeo continued.

WATCH:

. @mikepompeo criticizes Biden for being unable to take questions from reporters: “Leaders watch, they wonder — they see when the United States exhibits weakness. That is a risk for soldiers, sailors, airmen all across the world. Weakness begets war.” pic.twitter.com/sFgVBLyjEz — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) March 4, 2021

“He was out engaging with the media on a broad range of topics, wide open.”

“He’d take questions from just about everyone,” Pompeo noted.

“When a leader can’t do that, when they can’t take questions, when they can’t explain the policies that they are engaged in when they seem to be hiding behind, whether that’s staff or just the fact that they don’t have time, leaders watch that.

“They wonder,” he added.

“And you’ll see — you see, when the United States exhibits weakness, it creates real risk for our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines all across the world,” he added.

“Weakness begets wars, and strength determines whether our adversaries can be deterred.”

“And it also determines whether our allies really want to toss in with us when the times get most difficult.”

Earlier this week, a disturbing video has emerged of Biden from a speech showing the Democrat become visibly confused before asking, “what am I doing here?”

Biden appeared to get lost while speaking at a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) vaccination facility in Houston, Texas, on Friday.

The White House transcript of Biden’s remarks shows that he had trouble navigating his way through the list of officials he was supposed to mention.

“Good afternoon — or almost,” Biden said.

“Actually, it’s evening,” Biden continued.

“And I want to thank you, Governor and Mrs. Abbott, for your hospitality and your friendship. And Representative — Senator Cornyn, I think he had to go back; I think he’s getting on a plane,” Biden said, initially confusing the title of Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

“He told me last — he came in to see me last event,” Biden added while rubbing his eyes.

“And Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee, Al Green, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Pannilli [sic] — excuse me, Pannill [Fletcher] — and — what am I doing here? I’m going to lose track here,” Biden said, according to the official transcript of his comments.

“And Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo,” he slurred.

“Thank you all for welcoming us.”

