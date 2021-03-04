https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pope-francis-the-climate-freak-warns-mankind-faces-second-great-flood/
About The Author
Related Posts
Georgia Senate passes bill requiring voter ID for absentee ballots…
February 24, 2021
CFP evening updates will begin at 12:15 am eastern…
January 22, 2021
Even Virginia Tech students see a double standard…
January 22, 2021
Super Bowl has lowest TV ratings in 14 years…
February 9, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy