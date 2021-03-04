https://www.oann.com/president-trumps-pollster-cancelling-dr-seuss-is-ridiculous/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-trumps-pollster-cancelling-dr-seuss-is-ridiculous

Joe Biden appears to have yielded to the left’s cancel culture and erased Dr. Seuss from Read Across America Day, the annual celebration of reading that honors the acclaimed children’s author whose birthday falls on March 2.

OAN’s Richard Pollock talked to John McLaughlin, President Trump’s pollster, about how the public will react to the erasing of the beloved Dr. Seuss from the public sphere.

