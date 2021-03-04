https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/03/04/professor-limbaugh-on-the-true-history-of-the-statue-of-liberty/
KEN: Immigration back on the front burner as well. Biden wants to tear down that wall. You know, think about it. Reagan wanted to tear down a wall, too, but I think Biden’s just confused. So what Biden has done in the last five weeks is set the stage for another 150,000 illegal, foreign national children to enter the country. I just read an article — and I forget where it was; I apologize.
But the trafficking, the human trafficking has now spiked up to the point that the human traffickers at the border are using wristbands for certain age-groups and categories because, you know, they treat people in a horrific way. They treat them as products. It’s horrible. That has actually happened. The Border Patrol? Overwhelmed. ICE? Overwhelmed.
Of course, in typical fashion, your leftist cities across the country with pushing back with their sanctuary city this and sanctuary city that. That, to me, is probably one of the craziest things that the Biden administration is doing. The wall was working. It was effective. It was saving manpower. It was reducing injury, and it was getting people that want to come to the country legally at a legal port of entry where they could be vetted.
“Why should they be vetted?” some people say.
Because the number one priority of our government is to keep us safe. That’s it. No free education. No free cars. No free health care. None of that. Your number one job is to keep your citizens safe, protect the Constitution, and protect freedom. And the fact that Biden doesn’t know that really worries me. Back in 2010, Rush gave us a history lesson on the true history of the Statue of Liberty.
RUSH: The Emma Lazarus poem, “Give me your tired, your poor, your hungry, huddled masses,” blah, blah, blah, does not and never has appeared on the Statue of Liberty. It was a poem written in a contest to raise money to build the pedestal for the Statue of Liberty. It was not even put on display inside the exhibit, inside the pedestal until years later.
The New Colossus is the title of it. It was written in 1883. In 1903, 20 years later, it was engraved on a bronze plaque and mounted inside the Statue of Liberty. You don’t go to the Statue of Liberty, wander around outside and see The New Colossus as part of the design on the outside of the Statue of Liberty. The Statue of Liberty was never meant to be a symbol of immigration.
It was meant to be a symbol of liberty and freedom. The Statue of Liberty as designed and constructed had nothing to do with what Emma Lazarus wrote, and it’s another distortion of the left to suggest that this country was founded for the express purpose of taking anybody, anywhere, any planet, any country, who wanted to come into the country — under the guise that they were poor, they were huddled, they were hungry, they were thirsty.
It was not about immigration at all. It was about liberty. We don’t call it “the Statue of Immigration.” We call it the Statue of Liberty. It was dedicated October 28, 1886. It is a monument commemorating the centennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. It has nothing to do with immigration. It commemorated the Declaration of Independence.
The French did it, so profound did everyone in the world think the Declaration was — and in fact, Abraham Lincoln often gave it more weight than the Constitution itself in terms of its deep meaning. Lady Liberty is stepping forward. She is meant to be carrying the torch of liberty from the United States TO the rest of the world.
The torch is not to light the way to the United States. It is to light the way to liberty to the rest of the world. Lady Liberty is carrying the light of liberty to the rest of the world. It is not a beacon for immigrants to get to this country because they’re tired, they’re poor, they’re huddled, hungry, or thirsty.
KEN: How many public school history teachers do you think are hearing what Rush just shared for the very first time? See, that’s the thing. You rewrite history, you change it, and you keep stacking falsehoods on it, and pretty soon you sound like MSNBC.