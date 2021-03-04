https://www.theepochtimes.com/psaki-declines-setting-date-for-solo-biden-press-conference-amid-mounting-pressure_3721712.html

Biden is the first president in at least a century not to hold a solo press briefing by day 43

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday declined to outline when President Joe Biden will hold his first solo press conference, despite mounting pressure and calls for him to do so.

More than 40 days into his presidency, Biden has come under increasing media spotlight for not holding a traditional open news conference—the longest stretch of any president over the last century.

In contrast, his 15 predecessors held solo press briefings within 33 days of their respective presidencies. Former president Donald Trump took questions after 27 days in office, while Barack Obama held a formal press conference 20 days into his first term.

While Biden since Jan. 20 has held 38 “short question-and-answer” sessions with reporters, according to Martha Joynt Kumar, director of the White House Transition Project, his answers on a wide range of issues have so far been brief.

Biden came under fire on Wednesday at a virtual event with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), when the White House video feed cut without explanation, after the president said he was “happy to take questions” from Democratic lawmakers.

Brett Bruen, White House director of global engagement under Obama, suggested that Biden’s lack of interaction with the media may be “counterproductive.”

“He talks about the role of journalists as being a critical one, and yet, access to a president is really the barometer by which we judge the importance that a president assigns to the media,” Bruen said.

The president’s approach so far may be “counterproductive to the kind of connection that both the White House needs with journalists as well as the president needs with the people,” he said.

“Where’s Joe?” asked Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s former press secretary, during an appearance on Fox News. “Joe Biden needs to step up. We need to hear from him. He needs to engage in the transparency that he promised us.”

The White House press secretary this week pushed back against criticism, without elaborating on when the president is likely hold a formal briefing.

“We look forward to holding a full formal news conference, but in the meantime the President takes questions from the reporters covering the White House regularly, including this morning,” Psaki told CNN late Wednesday. “And his focus day in and day out is on getting the pandemic under control and putting people back to work. That’s what people elected him to do.”

“He will hold a solo press conference, but I don’t have a date for you at this point in time,” she told reporters last week.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Epoch Times.