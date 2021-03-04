https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/psaki-defends-joe-bidens-neanderthal-insult-southerners-video/

Joe Biden is a lifelong racist and bigot so it was no surprise when he referred to southerners as ‘Neanderthals’ for ditching face masks and getting back to work.

Joe Biden trashed Texas and Mississippi governors for reopening their states and ending mask mandates.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday announced all businesses in the state can reopen 100% and ended the statewide mask mandate.

Shortly after Abbott’s announcement, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said that starting Wednesday all county mask mandates will be lifted and all businesses will be able to operate at full capacity.

Joe Biden called Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake.”

Biden criticized the governors for allowing people to work and feed their families as “Neanderthal thinking.”

Joe Biden insulted southerners as “Neanderthals” as he floods Texas and California with illegal aliens infected with Covid-19.

Psaki defended Biden’s cosmopolitan elitist attitude and contempt for common Americans living in the south.

Psaki said Biden’s “Neanderthal” comments reflect “his frustration and exasperation” with governors who are allowing their citizens to live their lives without restrictions (gasp).

WATCH:

Psaki says Biden’s “Neanderthal” comments reflect “his frustration and exasperation” with governors who aren’t listening to public health experts pic.twitter.com/AcyePIGSX9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 4, 2021

