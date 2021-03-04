https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/04/randi-weingarten-braves-third-degree-pants-burns-and-insists-that-my-union-has-been-trying-to-reopen-schools-since-last-april-video/

Brit Hume has been on the side of common sense with the COVID virus and the government’s response from the very beginning, so you know when he’s sharing a thread on schools reopening it’s a good one.

Note, this thread is REALLY long, but so so so so so so worth your time to read. Keep in mind as you read all of this, Biden has allowed teacher’s unions to help create guidance about opening our schools and that many children across the country are still being kept out ‘until it’s safe’.

THREAD: Public health and pediatric health experts overwhelmingly are advocating for children to return to schools full-time. They recognize that the risks are far outweighed by the damage currently being done. Here are just some examples: — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Duh.

Chief of Pediatric Medicine at UCLA: “This isn’t a partisan issue. Our state and local leaders are failing to stand up for our children…and do what’s right. Listen to the science. Read the data. Follow the facts & reopen public schools now” https://t.co/CCnoXXJvNP — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Sadly, it has become a partisan issue. People are putting teacher’s unions before the students … sorry, Democrats are putting teacher’s unions before students.

17 Pediatric and Infectious Disease Doctors: “We cannot understate the serious psychological harm that prolonged virtual school has had on many children. We are seeing an epidemic of serious psychological illness that has reached a crisis point.” https://t.co/ZMuizl2DLV — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Yup.

Pediatricians in Chicago write: “Here in Chicago, parochial and private schools, as well as daycares, have reopened and stayed open for months without significant outbreaks and without impacting local COVID-19 rates.” https://t.co/rrvttwox0p — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

But somehow public schools can’t do the same.

And we all know why.

*teacher’s unions*

30 healthcare experts at UCSF: “We are calling on our schools across the state to reopen as soon as possible.” [‘Bay Area school districts say they welcome the input from the medical community but the time is not right to reopen.’] https://t.co/Mh70VxIk9I — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the president of the Berkeley teacher’s union takes his kid to a private school in person.

American Academy of Pediatrics a year ago: “The lower risk of transmission of the virus by younger children and reported milder or moderate illness in this age group suggest the appropriateness of in-person instruction for primary and elementary grades” https://t.co/3xIx9Dt20N — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

1,500 primary care pediatricians, pediatric medical sub-specialists in California: “This sad consequence of the pandemic should be addressed immediately with the reopening of schools.” https://t.co/8vl2IC75m3 — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Dr. David Rosen, professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Washington University in St. Louis.“There is no situation in which schools can’t be open unless they have evidence of in-school transmission.” https://t.co/kXH3OGSkxk — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Dr. Uzma Hasan, division chief of pediatric infectious diseases at RWJBarnabas Health in New Jersey: “The mental health crisis caused by school closing will be a worse pandemic than COVID.” https://t.co/kXH3OGSkxk — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Mental health crisis.

We’ve seen parents begging their districts to open citing their concerns about their children’s mental health. The usual response from people supporting the teacher’s unions has been, ‘Oh well, they were probably depressed anyway’ OR they accuse parents of exploiting mental health to get their babysitters back.

Not even making this up.

Dr. Mitul Kapadia, director of pediatric physical medicine at the University of California, San Francisco: “We do know now, and know schools can open safely. Fear is guiding decisions even against the guidance and recommendations from the medical and public health community.” — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Dr. Danielle Zerr, a professor and the division chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Washington: “What works in health care, masks, will work in schools. Kids are good at wearing masks!” — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Yup.

100 Canadian university/children’s hospital doctors: “More concerning, these interventions, chief among them school closures, stop our children from reaching their full potential and harm their health.” https://t.co/iOxwRGnLc0 — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

350 local physicians and psychologists at University of Michigan: “We understand that in the fall, there were many unknowns, and school districts were left to make an educated guess as to the safety of reopening schools. That is no longer the case.” https://t.co/vHN22TTrhW — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

World Health Organization: “Prolonged school closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are presenting an unprecedented challenge to children’s education, health and well-being worldwide. Schools can reopen safely.” https://t.co/Fs0EDz8Yjw — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Even WHO says it’s good to open the schools.

Unions are making teachers into villains by exploiting this virus for their agendas. Sorry, not sorry.

UNESCO: “Global school closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic present an unprecedented risk to children’s education, protection and well-being.” https://t.co/cPBlvGdO7p — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Dr. Linus continues: “If educators and their unions don’t embrace the established science, they risk continuing to widen gaps in educational attainment — and losing the support of their many long-time allies, like me.” — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Dr. Emily Oster: prof at Brown University, organizer of Covid-19 School Response Dashboard: “CDC guidance makes it difficult to do what’s best for the country’s children: to get all students, in all grades, into classrooms five days a week, in person.” https://t.co/q4uspAEKDc — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Archana Chatterjee, Dean, Chicago Medical School: “We need to rely on science & not emotions to make these decisions…Keeping them out of school will result in irreparable harm to their education, particularly for minority children & those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.” — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Suchitra Rao, Infectious Disease, Children’s Hospital in Colorado: “I had to make the difficult choice to abandon the public school system, of which I was a strong proponent. My children needed to be in school. I knew this could be done safely. I wish the same for everyone else.” — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Mitul Kapadia, Pediatric Physiatrist, Benioff Children’s Hos: “I wish people trusted the science. I wish people trusted the medical professionals and public health experts who have dedicated their careers to taking on these exact issues of school reopening. The science is clear.” — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Told you this was long.

But worth the read.

Kapadia: “School closure in Spring 2020 was the right decision. We now know schools can open safely. We see it in public schools all over the state, country, world. Fear is guiding decisions even against guidance and recommendations from the medical & public health community.” — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Kim Newell Green, Pediatrician; Associate Clinical Professor, University of California: “This issue has been politicized, and the unions have inappropriately focused on fear and misinformation.” — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Unions have inappropriately focused on fear and misinformation.

Who knew?

Uzma Hasan, Division Director Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Saint Barnabas Medical Center: “The mental health crisis caused by school closing will be a worse pandemic than Covid.” — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

YES, DAMMIT. WE’VE BEEN SAYING THIS FOR MONTHS.

Sheila Nolan, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital: “They decided to do a hybrid model. But now with clear data that transmission is not as high in schools as in the community, I think they should open for full in-person education.” — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Biden/Klain/Psaki/Unions: “We are going to listen to science and medical experts.” pic.twitter.com/QHf9gjEzOz — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 3, 2021

Biden is SOOOOO far from following the science. Wow.

And his caving to the unions has only made it worse.

recent stories

