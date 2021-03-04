http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/d184DwHUTbk/

ORLANDO, Florida — A firearm is the “great equalizer,” particularly for women, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who rose to fame after successfully getting a permit to carry concealed in Washington, DC, told Breitbart News. She blasted the radical left’s recent push for further gun restrictions, which includes the creation of a gun registry and psychological evaluations for gun owners.

“Banning guns is not the answer. H.R. 127 is not the answer,” she said of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s (D-TX) proposal, which calls for the creation of a registry for firearms and ammunition, as well as psychological evaluations for gun owners.

“The process for obtaining the license to own a firearm includes a criminal background check, a psychological evaluation, and the passage of a training course,” as Breitbart News detailed:

A second, completely separate license would be required to own an AR-15, AK-47, or other firearm designated as “military-style weapons” by the Democrats. HR. 127 would also require that gun license applicants pay $800 to the Attorney General to cover liability insurance for owning a firearm. In the event that an issued license is revoked, the license holder would be required by law to surrender all firearms and ammunition to the Attorney General.

“This is the most egregious gun legislation that I have ever seen come through, and once again we need the Senate to hold the line,” the congresswoman said.

Boebert made waves after confirming last year her intention to “carry a firearm each day in D.C.” but told Breitbart News it comes down to the American people’s fundamental rights and their ability to protect themselves.

The Colorado congresswoman said she first began to carry because she “felt threatened.” A man, she relayed, was beaten to death outside of a restaurant she owns in Rifle, Colorado. The incident prompted her to look at a “different avenue on how to protect” herself, and she took advantage of her state’s open carry laws.

“I needed a way to protect the people that were around me. I needed a way to protect my four boys and myself. You and I, we’re petite women, and you know, I don’t know if we could defend ourselves against a potential stronger attacker,” she told Breitbart News, calling a firearm “the great equalizer.”

“Talk about women’s rights. Well, don’t take my right away to defend myself. I don’t want to take your right away to defend yourself,” she said, noting that the crime rate in Washington, DC, is exponentially higher than the national average.

“I need a way to protect myself. I have my Washington, DC concealed carry permit, but then I also have Speaker Pelosi who has put metal detectors outside of the House chambers. The one place that we were actually threatened, she wants to disarm us and make sure that we aren’t able to protect ourselves,” she said, referring to the January 6 Capitol riot.

“Now mind you, she was whisked away to safety on January 6. We were left vulnerable. And so, it’s really unfortunate. And you know that day, I didn’t look over to my neighbors and say, ‘I hope there are enough metal detectors outside.’ No,” she said, adding that some members were breaking furniture so they would have a weapon if they needed it.

When asked to identify her go-to firearm of choice, Boebert named her Glock 43.

“It’s petite. It’s reliable. I started carrying a Glock because I wore it in the restaurant, and it kind of gets dirty with food and everything spilling, and so, I know that my Glock is going to be really reliable in a situation like that,” she said. “And, of course, it’s easy to disassemble and clean.”

“My Glock 43 is definitely my go-to,” she added.

Notably, House Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said that the Democrats’ current push for gun control is only the beginning of their efforts.

