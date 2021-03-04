https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/report-mike-pence-will-narrate-biopic-rush-limbaughs-life?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Vice President Mike Pence is slated to narrate a docuseries on the late legendary conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, according to media reports.

Pence will lend his voice to the series, which is being produced by Fox to run on its streaming platform Fox Nation.

“Age of Rush,” which comes in the wake of the 70-year-old conservative superstar’s death last month, will incorporate interviews from major figures from Rush’s orbit, including his producer James Golden and his frequent guest host Mark Steyn.

The program will debut on Fox Nation next week on Mar. 10.

