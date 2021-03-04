https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-trump-advisers-say-dump-pence-for-2024-run-trump-camp-denies

According to Bloomberg, “people familiar with the discussions” say that close advisers to former President Trump are advising him to choose a running mate other than former Vice President Mike Pence if Trump runs in 2024.

“Trump’s advisers have discussed identifying a Black or female running mate for his next run, and three of the people familiar with the matter said Pence likely won’t be on the ticket,” Bloomberg reported, adding that two advisers suggested Trump pick South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, are hosting a fundraiser for Noem at which Trump is reportedly scheduled to make an appearance.

Trump adviser Jason Miller said “no such conversations are happening” about substituting someone other than Pence, insisting that Trump “hasn’t made any decisions regarding a potential 2024 run.”

The “people familiar with the matter” told Bloomberg that Trump would probably wait until summer 2023 to announce his choice for a running mate.

Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farrah suggested on Bloomberg’s “Sound On” that the Bloomberg story was likely true:

I did see that some of the Trump camp came out and denied that story, but if there’s one thing I know, it’s that if Jen Jacobs reports it, it’s probably true. I would say this: 2024 is a lifetime away in politics. … There are going to be frontrunners, including, at this time I would say Trump is the frontrunner, there will be others, there will be candidates we’re not even thinking of. And we actually as Republicans have a pretty deep bench. So think of a Mike Pence, a Pompeo, a Nikki Haley, a Kristi Noem, a Ron DeSantis, a Tim Scott, I could go on. The best thing for Mike Pence, I think, if he’s able to break out on his own, look at partnering with somebody strong who kind of shares those core conservative values but also doesn’t necessarily put off voters in a way that at times Trump’s rhetoric did. So I would say this: I think it’s probably best for both of them; I think if Trump is going to make a comeback in 2024 — and I again caution that he’s extremely popular with the base, he’s certainly the frontrunner right now — I don’t think it would hurt him to have a female candidate or somebody who can reach a lot of the support that he lost in 2020.

She added, “I think whoever emerges as the kingmaker in 2022 is on the best path for a 2024 nomination.”

After Pence refused to reject Electoral College votes for Joe Biden on January 6, Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution.” The same day, some members of the group breaching the Capitol were chanting “hang Mike Pence” while the Secret Service helped Pence, his wife and children evacuate, first to his office and then later to the basement.

“[Pence’s] agents urged him to leave the building, but he refused to abandon the Capitol,” The New York Times reported.

Conservative legal scholar John Yoo stated, “Pence had a choice between his constitutional duty and his political future, and he did the right thing. I think he was the man of the hour in many ways — for both Democrats and Republicans. He did his duty even though he must have known, when he did it, that that probably meant he could never become president.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

