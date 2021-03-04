https://www.dailywire.com/news/revealed-whistleblower-docs-show-big-4-firms-massive-anti-racist-indoctrination

Ernst & Young, one of the world’s largest service networks, is pushing messages of critical race theory and “anti-racist” activism on its employees.

According to internal company documents obtained by The Daily Wire, Ernst & Young’s (EY) United States Chair and Managing Partner Kelly Grier has sent out emails calling on employees in the U.S. to become “anti-racist” activists. In one email, Grier decried the “senseless acts of violence” against Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin — who has since admitted to wielding a knife before being shot by police.

Grier’s email claims that “systemic racism” “permeates” America and the violence against Blake exemplifies America’s “disregard for the value of Black lives.” She explicitly called on employees to become “anti-racist” as she believes that “it’s not enough to be not racist.”

A portion of Grier’s email entitled, “leading courageously in uncertain times,” reads:

I have been following the news on the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where protests and demonstrations continue in response to these senseless acts of violence against our Black communities. The systemic racism that permeates in our country is unconscionable. Let us use this latest injustice to strengthen our resolve for swift and meaningful action to end racism. The depths of tragedy inflicted in every one of these situations is unbearable, as is the cumulative impact of the bias and the disregard for the value of Black lives. I have said this before, but it bears repeating: it’s not enough to be not racist. We need to speak out and take action against racism and discrimination. We must be anti-racist—and at EY, our resolve to do and to be just that is stronger than ever.

In a separate email, titled “Shattered,” Grier doubled-down on her calls for anti-racist activism and asked that employees “with privilege” do more than express “regret and sorrow from the sidelines.”

“Those of us with privilege must do more than expressing regret and sorrow from the sidelines. Public statements of outrage and condemnation are important, but wholly ineffectual if not accompanied by our commitment to meaningful, sustained action,” Grier wrote. “It’s not enough to be not racist — we need to speak out and take action against racism and discrimination. Said more explicitly: we need to be ANTI-RACIST.”

The push for “anti-racism” and critical race theory, the theory that claims that America is inherently and irredeemably racist, is not exclusive to Grier. The company at-large has admitted that it is using the “current events” in American society as a “catalyst” for pushing a new ideology. Internal communications cite mandatory “anti-bias” training, which has become a growing trend in corporate America.

According to internal documents, the company is in the process of reviewing “internal talent and business practices to further advance equity across race.” This includes their recruiting, hiring, and promotion practices.

In a presentation slide sent out to employees, the company stated that its “primary focus” for expanding diversity is with “Black/African American” people. The company has also emphasized “ethnicity recruitment.”

EY advertises on its website that it has created an “internal anti-racism microsite,” which is described as a place for employees to “share their personal stories and experiences” and “find resources to truly learn, understand, and be anti-racist together.”

Internal resources for becoming “anti-racist” include books by Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo — two of the most controversial diversity and inclusion figures in American thought.

Suggested readings include “Stamped from the Beginning: the Definitive History of Racist Ideas” and “How to Be An Anti-Racist,” by Ibram X. Kendi, “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness,” by Michelle Alexander, and “White Fragility,” by Robin DiAngelo.

Other resources for employees include the Black Lives Matter website, an article on why saying “All Lives Matter” must stop, and the “responding to everyday bigotry” guide from the left-leaning Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). A subsection of the resources guide suggests that EY employees talk about race with their children.

EY did not respond to requests for comment.

An internal communications document obtained by The Daily Wire lists talking points for “conversations with reporters.”

A likely response to a reporter’s question about the company’s commitment to “anti-racism” would read, “systemic racism, discrimination, and injustice against the Black community is a human rights crisis. It affects our world, our families, the EY family, our clients, and we have to elevate our emphasis on celebrating and supporting human rights.”

The company is backing its “anti-racism” messaging with lucrative donations to “social justice” organizations. According to internal documents, the company plans to donate $3 million to social justice causes — $1 million to The National Urban League, $1 million to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and $1 million to charitable causes in communities across the nation.

EY will also allegedly be “assessing alignment of political contributions” to match its commitment to anti-racism. This includes the organization’s political action committee, EYPAC. The EYPAC has announced that it will advocate for policies that “align with the EY values of inclusiveness” and “commitment against racism.”

According to FollowTheMoney.org, EYPAC has given $13.5 billion in political contributions over more than 30 years, $6.8 million to Republicans, and $6.1 million to Democrats. While the company claims to push progressive values, it also donated to former-Sen. David Perdue in the influential Georgia Senate run-off. According to public records, the company did not contribute to the campaigns for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) or Sen. John Ossoff (D-GA).

Between 2018 and 2020, the EYPAC has donated to approximately 242 Democrats and 218 Republicans, including notable Senate races in the 2020 election. The PAC backed Democratic incumbent Sen. Gary Peters in Michigan and Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham. The PAC also donated to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s contentious 2018 Senate race against failed presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

EY has received internal pushback and complaints from employees who find the company’s commitment to “diversity” a disguise for “discrimination.” According to complaints filed through the company’s Human Resources department, the company has responded to complaints by affirming its commitment to “anti-racism.”

