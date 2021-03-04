https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/04/right-side-broadcasting-network-says-youtube-suspended-it-for-two-weeks-for-broadcasting-donald-trumps-cpac-speech/

If you thought you might catch Donald Trump’s CPAC speech on YouTube this weekend, you might have a hard time finding it. Multiple sources are saying the video has been pulled and Right Side Broadcasting Network has been suspended for two weeks for posting it.

Right Side Broadcasting Network @RSBNetwork said it was suspended by #YouTube for 2 weeks because it broadcast former President Trump’s #CPAC2021 speech. https://t.co/gahWBfQd7M — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) March 4, 2021

Update: YouTube removed the CPAC Trump speech and suspended us for two weeks. https://t.co/nyh2vCOHVJ — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 4, 2021

It’s worth noting that according to YouTube’s terms, our video of Trump’s CPAC speech would have been allowed to stay up had we provided “countervailing viewpoints”. Essentially we would have had to go on air and say everything Trump just said about election fraud is not true. — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 4, 2021

Even if we believed that, we wouldn’t sell out like that and say it just to keep a video up. We try to follow the rules. Don’t air certain things that we normally would—but we won’t censor President Trump or push back against things he says that, quite frankly, we agree with. — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 4, 2021

We suppose the House impeachment managers couldn’t make the case that Donald Trump incited an insurrection January 6 by talking about election fraud, but YouTube can shut him down for trying to incite another insurrection or something.

We just checked … it’s still up at C-SPAN:

We’ll admit we missed it. Did he read a Dr. Seuss book or something?

