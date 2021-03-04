https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/04/right-side-broadcasting-network-says-youtube-suspended-it-for-two-weeks-for-broadcasting-donald-trumps-cpac-speech/

If you thought you might catch Donald Trump’s CPAC speech on YouTube this weekend, you might have a hard time finding it. Multiple sources are saying the video has been pulled and Right Side Broadcasting Network has been suspended for two weeks for posting it.

We suppose the House impeachment managers couldn’t make the case that Donald Trump incited an insurrection January 6 by talking about election fraud, but YouTube can shut him down for trying to incite another insurrection or something.

We just checked … it’s still up at C-SPAN:

We’ll admit we missed it. Did he read a Dr. Seuss book or something?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...